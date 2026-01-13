null

Anutin to check on Hat Yai’s post-flood rehab; admits recovery not yet 100%

At Government House, Prime Minister said trip would also check whether compensation payments had been completed across Hat Yai and nearby districts, with talks planned with SBPAC secretary-general on assistance measures in deep South.

At Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about a planned trip to Songkhla on Wednesday (January 14), saying the visit would focus on an updated assessment of the Hat Yai flood situation and whether compensation payments had been completed in full.

He said the follow-up would not be limited to Hat Yai district but would also cover other districts and nearby provinces, to ensure all support measures were proceeding smoothly.

With a black-tie engagement scheduled for the evening, the trip would be made as part of the same schedule.

Asked about progress in Hat Yai’s recovery, Anutin said rehabilitation could not yet be considered 100% complete because the damage was extensive, but efforts were underway to restore key economic areas as much as possible.

Reports indicated the area was at least ready to serve tourists and Thai visitors during the New Year holiday period, he added.

Anutin also said the secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) had been invited for talks to follow up on assistance measures for those affected by the insurgency and support for business operators.

A summary had already been submitted, but the process would be expedited, with Songkhla chosen as the meeting venue for convenience.

Holding the meeting in Songkhla would avoid the extra preparations, manpower and time that could be required in other provinces, where security arrangements could divert resources from public assistance, he said.

