Anutin to check on Hat Yai’s post-flood rehab; admits recovery not yet 100%

At Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke about a planned trip to Songkhla on Wednesday (January 14), saying the visit would focus on an updated assessment of the Hat Yai flood situation and whether compensation payments had been completed in full.

He said the follow-up would not be limited to Hat Yai district but would also cover other districts and nearby provinces, to ensure all support measures were proceeding smoothly.

With a black-tie engagement scheduled for the evening, the trip would be made as part of the same schedule.