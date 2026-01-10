PM Anutin Champions Bilingual Future for Thai Youth at Government House Festivities

Opening Government House for National Children’s Day, PM Anutin Charnvirakul urges youth to master second languages to become competitive ‘global citizens’.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has marked National Children’s Day 2026 by calling for a revolution in the nation's linguistic capabilities, stating his ambition for every Thai child to become bilingual.
Presiding over the annual celebrations at Government House on Saturday, the Prime Minister welcomed thousands of families into the heart of Thai administration.
Addressing the crowd, he articulated a vision where Thai youth transcend national borders to become "global citizens" equipped with the skills to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.
"I hope that in the future, all our children will be able to speak both Thai and at least one foreign language," the Prime Minister stated. "Mastering a second language is not merely about communication; it is about broadening one's worldview and understanding the cultural diversity of the international community."
‘Love Thailand, Care for the World’
The Prime Minister used the occasion to expand on this year’s official motto: "Love Thailand, Care for the World."
He explained that while patriotism remains a foundational value, modern Thai youth must also be "tech-savvy" and respect international protocols to participate effectively in the global arena.
"Beyond being Thai citizens, we are all global citizens," Anutin said. "The world is changing rapidly. Our children must be prepared to tackle global challenges—from environmental crises to human rights—according to their potential and age."
Digital Diplomacy and Virtual Reality
In a nod to the digital economy, the Prime Minister shared the stage with 11-year-old Jinn Yotsunthorn, a national coding champion.
The pair participated in a mission on the popular gaming platform Roblox, playing a custom-designed game titled "Hearts with Wings."
The virtual simulation, which involved piloting a plane through various challenges, was designed to showcase the creative potential of Thailand’s burgeoning tech sector.
Tradition and Heritage
Despite the focus on the future, the day remained steeped in tradition.
The Prime Minister opened his personal office in the Thai Khu Fah Building to a select group of 26 children, including the families of soldiers killed in past border conflicts.
Throughout the day, visitors were treated to performances by the Assumption College Marching Band and the Wattana Wittaya Academy choir, while the Prime Minister’s "Naree Samosir" press centre was converted into a mock briefing room, allowing children to try their hand at being government spokespeople.
The Prime Minister concluded by urging parents and educators to foster a safe and enriching environment.
"If our children grow up in a complete and healthy environment, they will become high-potential adults who can drive Thailand forward. I am confident that Thai children are as capable as anyone in the world," he said.