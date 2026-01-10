PM Anutin Champions Bilingual Future for Thai Youth at Government House Festivities

Opening Government House for National Children’s Day, PM Anutin Charnvirakul urges youth to master second languages to become competitive ‘global citizens’.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has marked National Children’s Day 2026 by calling for a revolution in the nation's linguistic capabilities, stating his ambition for every Thai child to become bilingual.

Presiding over the annual celebrations at Government House on Saturday, the Prime Minister welcomed thousands of families into the heart of Thai administration.

Addressing the crowd, he articulated a vision where Thai youth transcend national borders to become "global citizens" equipped with the skills to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.