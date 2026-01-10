PM Anutin Marks National Children’s Day with Rare Throwback Alongside Thai Statesman

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shares a nostalgic photograph with the late General Chatichai Choonhavan as he unveils his 2026 motto for Thai youth.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has joined the National Children’s Day celebrations by sharing a rare personal photograph that offers a glimpse into his political heritage.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, 10 January, the Prime Minister posted an image of himself as a young boy standing alongside the late Gen Chatichai Choonhavan.

The photograph has sparked significant interest, as it depicts a young Anutin with one of Thailand’s most influential post-war leaders.

Gen Chatichai, a former Prime Minister and a central figure of the "Soi Rajakru" political dynasty, was the founding leader of both the Chart Thai and Chart Pattana parties.

The Prime Minister’s nostalgic post comes as the nation celebrates National Children's Day 2026.