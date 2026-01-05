RTAF to display F-16s, Gripens and other fighter jets on Children’s Day

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will mark National Children’s Day this year by showcasing its F-16 A/B and Gripen fighter jets, along with other aircraft and equipment, at key facilities nationwide.

The RTAF said on its Facebook page that it will display its armaments and defence capabilities on January 10, from 7am to 3pm, in Bangkok and other provinces.

RTAF Children’s Day 2026: Bangkok venues in Don Mueang

In Bangkok, children and parents can visit armament and aircraft exhibitions at: