RTAF to display F-16s, Gripens and other fighter jets on Children’s Day

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will mark National Children’s Day this year by showcasing its F-16 A/B and Gripen fighter jets, along with other aircraft and equipment, at key facilities nationwide.
The RTAF said on its Facebook page that it will display its armaments and defence capabilities on January 10, from 7am to 3pm, in Bangkok and other provinces.
In Bangkok, children and parents can visit armament and aircraft exhibitions at:
Outside Bangkok, families can attend RTAF Children’s Day celebrations at:
The RTAF will also hold activities at:
Activities at Don Mueang include:
The RTAF will provide air-conditioned shuttle buses operated by the Air Force Transportation Department to transport visitors between parking areas and the venue.
Parking for private cars will be available at four locations:
Shuttle pick-up and drop-off points:
A live broadcast of the RTAF National Children’s Day activities for 2026 will be available at www.rtaf.live and on Facebook via “กองทัพอากาศไทย Royal Thai Air Force” from 8am to 10am.
Attendees are asked not to fly drones over the event area, and not to bring balloons, weapons or sharp objects, flammable items, or pets into the venue.