RTAF to display F-16s, Gripens and other fighter jets on Children’s Day

MONDAY, JANUARY 05, 2026

RTAF to showcase F-16s, Gripens and more on Children’s Day, January 10, 7am–3pm, at Don Mueang and key bases nationwide, with shuttle buses.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will mark National Children’s Day this year by showcasing its F-16 A/B and Gripen fighter jets, along with other aircraft and equipment, at key facilities nationwide.

The RTAF said on its Facebook page that it will display its armaments and defence capabilities on January 10, from 7am to 3pm, in Bangkok and other provinces.

RTAF Children’s Day 2026: Bangkok venues in Don Mueang

In Bangkok, children and parents can visit armament and aircraft exhibitions at:

  • 601 Squadron, Wing 6 Command, Don Mueang
  • RTAF Museum
  • Thung Si Kan RTAF airfield

RTAF Children’s Day events in other provinces

Outside Bangkok, families can attend RTAF Children’s Day celebrations at:

  • Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Thai Air Force Academy
  • RTAF Flying Training School, Kamphaeng Saen
  • Most wing commands nationwide (except Wing 1, Wing 3, Wing 4, Wing 7 and Wing 21)

The RTAF will also hold activities at:

  • RTAF Air Training Centre, Nam Phong
  • 9th Air Force Task Force Independent Flying Unit
  • RTAF Reporting Station, Ban Phe

What to see at the Don Mueang venue

Activities at Don Mueang include:

  • Flight display (air show): Flypasts by various aircraft, including smoke displays.
  • Aircraft and equipment displays (22 types): Including the T-50, F-16 A/B, AU-23A, H-225M, F-5 E/F, Alpha Jet, CT-4B, A-319, DA-42, T-6C, AT-6TH, C-130H and Gripen, among others.
  • Stage activities: Performances by the RTAF band and guest performers; a fashion show by Air Force Academy cadets and Air Force nursing students; performances by students from schools around Don Mueang; and games with prizes.
  • Other activities: Exhibition booths by various agencies; military dog demonstrations; Fancy Drill performances; khon performances; krabi krabong demonstrations; klong sabatchai drumming; and Drum Zeed performances.

Shuttle buses and parking at Don Mueang

The RTAF will provide air-conditioned shuttle buses operated by the Air Force Transportation Department to transport visitors between parking areas and the venue.

Parking for private cars will be available at four locations:

  • RTAF Aviation Park (around 400 cars)
  • Kantarat Auditorium (around 50 cars)
  • RTAF Auditorium (Thong Yai) (around 300 cars)
  • Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer School area (around 300 cars)

Shuttle pick-up and drop-off points:

  • RTAF Civil Engineering Department parking area
  • Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer School parking area
  • Air Force Staff College parking area
  • Military Airport 2, Wing 6 parking area
  • In front of 601 Squadron, Wing 6 parking area
  • Next to the RTAF Museum and National Aviation Museum parking area

Live stream and safety rules

A live broadcast of the RTAF National Children’s Day activities for 2026 will be available at www.rtaf.live and on Facebook via “กองทัพอากาศไทย Royal Thai Air Force” from 8am to 10am.

Attendees are asked not to fly drones over the event area, and not to bring balloons, weapons or sharp objects, flammable items, or pets into the venue.
 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy