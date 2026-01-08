Parents warned to closely watch children during National Children’s Day events

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Mirror Foundation on Thursday urged parents to keep a close watch on their children while attending National Children’s Day celebrations at fairs nationwide on Saturday.
The warning was issued at a joint press conference held ahead of National Children’s Day, which falls on the second Saturday of January.
The RTP and the foundation said many children and youths had been lured over the past year by call-centre gangs. They warned that trafficking networks could attempt to target children during Children’s Day events to sell them into such operations.
Parents were advised to:
Parents were also urged to call the 191 emergency hotline immediately if they lose sight of their child.
The Mirror Foundation said it received complaints from parents involving 256 missing children and youths in 2025, comprising 96 boys and 169 girls. Most have since been located, while 47 remained unaccounted for.
The cases were categorised as:
The foundation highlighted the case of a 16-year-old ninth-grade student who has been missing since April last year.
His mother, Somporn, said her son tried to find work after finishing ninth grade but later called her asking for help, saying he had been deceived into working in Cambodia. She filed a complaint at Si Racha Police Station in Chonburi but lost contact with him until November, when he called again and said he had been beaten and forced to work for a call-centre gang.
She said Thai authorities later coordinated with Cambodian officials to rescue him, but he was moved from the location he provided. His current whereabouts remain unknown.
RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan said the force’s anti-human trafficking centre handled and coordinated 279 trafficking cases in 2025, arresting 366 suspects and rescuing 317 victims.
He said the cases included:
Trairong added that 213 trafficking victims were children and youths.