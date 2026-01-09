His Majesty’s Children’s Day 2026 royal message on discipline

His Majesty the King graciously issued a royal message for National Children’s Day 2026 (B.E. 2569), for publication in the National Children’s Day book.

Royal message reads (unofficial translation)

“Every child should understand correctly that discipline is not merely complying with rules and regulations. Discipline is the ability to control oneself to do what should be done, which will bring true happiness and progress. Training oneself to be disciplined is therefore of great benefit. Everyone should practise this until it becomes a normal habit.”

Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace

December 26, 2025