Bangkok Gears Up for National Children’s Day 2026: Five Must-Visit Landmarks for Families

Discover the best free events across Bangkok this Children’s Day, featuring Royal Thai Air Force displays, interactive tech hubs, and educational workshops.

Thailand is preparing to celebrate National Children’s Day on Saturday, 10 January, with a diverse array of events scheduled across the capital.

Under the banner of "Future Skills and Creative Fun," both government agencies and private enterprises have announced a series of free-entry activities designed to inspire the next generation.

From military air shows to sustainable technology workshops, here are the five premier locations for families to visit this weekend:

The Royal Thai Air Force (Don Mueang) A perennial favourite for families, the Air Force base at Don Mueang will host its signature aerial display. Attendees can witness flypasts by F-16 and Gripen fighter jets and explore an exhibition featuring 22 types of military hardware.

Details: 07:00–16:00 at Squadron 601, Wing 6. Visitors are advised to bring identification and pre-register via the official QR code.