Bangkok Gears Up for National Children’s Day 2026: Five Must-Visit Landmarks for Families

Discover the best free events across Bangkok this Children’s Day, featuring Royal Thai Air Force displays, interactive tech hubs, and educational workshops.
Thailand is preparing to celebrate National Children’s Day on Saturday, 10 January, with a diverse array of events scheduled across the capital.
Under the banner of "Future Skills and Creative Fun," both government agencies and private enterprises have announced a series of free-entry activities designed to inspire the next generation.
From military air shows to sustainable technology workshops, here are the five premier locations for families to visit this weekend:
The Royal Thai Air Force (Don Mueang) A perennial favourite for families, the Air Force base at Don Mueang will host its signature aerial display. Attendees can witness flypasts by F-16 and Gripen fighter jets and explore an exhibition featuring 22 types of military hardware.
Details: 07:00–16:00 at Squadron 601, Wing 6. Visitors are advised to bring identification and pre-register via the official QR code.
One Bangkok: "Small Oneders, Big Futures" The city’s newest landmark is making its Children’s Day debut with a focus on urban imagination. The "City Makers" zone allows children to design their own miniature metropolis and participate in creative workshops. A particular highlight is the "Human Claw Machine," offering a physical and playful challenge for youngsters.
Details: 10:00–21:00 (10–11 January) at The Storeys.
Government House and the Ministry of Education Providing a rare glimpse into the heart of Thai administration, the Government House invites children to tour the Thai Khu Fah Building, where they may have the opportunity to sit in the Prime Minister’s official chair. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education will host four activity zones under the theme "Excellence in Learning and Morality," with over 100,000 prizes to be distributed.
Details: Activities commence at 08:00.
TK Park and CentralWorld: Sustainable Edutainment Located in the heart of the shopping district, TK Park (8th Floor) is centring its festivities on environmental awareness with the "Kid Power: Save the Planet" programme. Adjacent to this, CentralWorld will host "Central Kid’s Day 2026," a curriculum-based event focusing on the "3Cs": Curiosity, Creativity, and Courage.
Details: Doors open at 10:00.
Science and Discovery: The Planetarium and Children’s Museum For those seeking an academic edge to the day’s festivities, the Bangkok Planetarium will offer specialized astronomical screenings and space-themed exhibitions. Meanwhile, the Children’s Discovery Museum in Chatuchak remains the go-to destination for hands-on, role-play-based learning.
Details: 09:00–16:00.