\"Moo Deng\" featured in Children\'s Day Commemorative Coins

These cupronickel coins are available in a protective case for 20 baht each. Interested individuals can purchase them at the Mint Division starting January 11, 2025.

According to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Director-General of the Treasury Department, the coins were created to celebrate Thailand's National Children's Day, which falls on the second Saturday of January every year—this year on January 11, 2025.

The coins aim to honour and highlight the importance of children and youth. Inspired by the joy and excitement of childhood outings to places like playgrounds, malls, beaches, or zoos, the design this year features a zoo-themed scene.