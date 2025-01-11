\"Moo Deng\" featured in Children\'s Day Commemorative Coins

These cupronickel coins are available in a protective case for 20 baht each. Interested individuals can purchase them at the Mint Division starting January 11, 2025.
According to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Director-General of the Treasury Department, the coins were created to celebrate Thailand's National Children's Day, which falls on the second Saturday of January every year—this year on January 11, 2025.
The coins aim to honour and highlight the importance of children and youth. Inspired by the joy and excitement of childhood outings to places like playgrounds, malls, beaches, or zoos, the design this year features a zoo-themed scene.
The coin depicts two children riding a zoo tram and observing various animals. The animals showcased on the coin are species typically found in zoos. The cheerful expressions of the children and the lively depiction of the animals make the coin vibrant and perfectly suited for Children's Day.
One of the animals featured on the coin is the pygmy hippo, a species currently gaining global fame.
The commemorative coins are made of cupronickel, with a diametre of 32 millimeters, and are sold in a protective case for 20 baht each.
Those interested in purchasing these coins can contact the Mint Division's souvenir shop starting January 11, 2025. For more information, call 0-2516-8174.