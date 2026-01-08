Children and seniors get free entry to six zoos for National Children’s Day
THURSDAY, JANUARY 08, 2026
Play
National Children’s Day 2026 falls on Saturday, January 10, with six zoos under the Zoological Park Organization offering free entry for children and older people, plus special activities.
Parents and guardians planning a family outing this Saturday, January 10, can take advantage of free zoo entry for National Children’s Day 2026.
Six zoos under the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, under Royal Patronage, will open their gates free of charge for children and older visitors, with each venue setting its own conditions and activities. Here is a round-up of where to go and what to expect.
Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chon Buri
Free entry for children: January 10–11, 2026 (children no taller than 135cm)
Meet and take photos with wildlife mascots
Game booths with prizes and giveaways
“Moving dinosaurs” from Pattaya Dinosaur Park
Display of military equipment, including artillery and small arms, supported by the 21st Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard
“Inspiration For Young Minds” learning activities
Hippo show featuring “Kha Moo” demonstrating ball skills at 3.30pm
Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima
Free entry for children and seniors aged 60+: January 10–11, 2026
Games, gifts and prizes at the central stage in front of the “clever seals” exhibit