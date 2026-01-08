null

Children and seniors get free entry to six zoos for National Children’s Day

THURSDAY, JANUARY 08, 2026

National Children’s Day 2026 falls on Saturday, January 10, with six zoos under the Zoological Park Organization offering free entry for children and older people, plus special activities.

Parents and guardians planning a family outing this Saturday, January 10, can take advantage of free zoo entry for National Children’s Day 2026.

Six zoos under the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand, under Royal Patronage, will open their gates free of charge for children and older visitors, with each venue setting its own conditions and activities. Here is a round-up of where to go and what to expect.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Chon Buri

  • Free entry for children: January 10–11, 2026 (children no taller than 135cm)
  • Meet and take photos with wildlife mascots
  • Game booths with prizes and giveaways
  • “Moving dinosaurs” from Pattaya Dinosaur Park
  • Display of military equipment, including artillery and small arms, supported by the 21st Artillery Regiment, King’s Guard
  • “Inspiration For Young Minds” learning activities
  • Hippo show featuring “Kha Moo” demonstrating ball skills at 3.30pm

Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima

  • Free entry for children and seniors aged 60+: January 10–11, 2026
  • Games, gifts and prizes at the central stage in front of the “clever seals” exhibit
  • Keeper Talk & Animal Speak sessions sharing wildlife knowledge and keeper experience
  • National Children’s Day exhibition, mascot dance team and other activities
  • Close-up animal feeding activities
  • Animal behaviour and special skills shows

Chiang Mai Zoo, Chiang Mai

  • Free entry for children: January 10–11, 2026
  • Prize giveaways and children’s activities
  • Mascot parade featuring “cute wildlife representatives”


Songkhla Zoo, Songkhla

  • Free entry for children: January 10–11, 2026
  • Costumed characters and mascots
  • Rope-skipping performance by students from Siripong School
  • Dance performance by students from Municipal School 1 (Khao Kaew)
  • “Nora Buchayan” local performance art by students from Municipal School 3
  • Hippo zone: Government Savings Bank booth with prizes
  • Elephant zone: activities run by the Education Division
  • Zoo Special Weekly (11 points): close-up feeding experiences with animals such as banteng, tortoises, sloths, rhinos, sun bears, zebras, sun conure parrots, capybaras, hornbills and an Africa zone
  • Zoo Inside zone: feeding and photo opportunities with ring-tailed lemurs
  • Prize draws throughout the day


Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani

  • Free entry for children and seniors: January 10–11, 2026. For children: height not over 135cm and aged 12 or under
  • Fancy parade featuring cartoon heroes and mascots
  • Giveaways and prizes
  • Youth talent performances on stage, with prizes
  • Stage games and competitions
  • Animal skills and feeding shows
  • Wildlife sponsorship activity: donate towards animal feed and receive souvenirs
  • Activity booths from public and private organisations
  • Education Division activity booths

Khon Kaen Zoo, Khon Kaen

  • Free entry for children: January 10–11, 2026
  • Stage performances and prize giveaways
  • Photo opportunities with cute mascots
  • Photo opportunities with costumed cartoon characters
  • Giant balloon check-in photo spot
  • “Show and receive” instant giveaways for children


Elephant Kingdom Project, Surin

  • Free entry for children: Friday, January 9, 2026 (9am–12pm)
  • “Draw the elephant in your heart” art contest
  • Educational booths on elephants
  • Youth performances
  • Meet celebrity elephants and well-known mahouts from the 3,000-rai area
  • Games and prize giveaways

 

