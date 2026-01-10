Thai armed forces showcase F-16s, Gripens, tanks on Children’s Day

Thailand’s armed forces marked National Children’s Day 2026 with lively events across the country, opening military units to children and families and showcasing major equipment — including F-16 and Gripen fighter jets, armoured vehicles, tanks and artillery.

The events were held in Bangkok and multiple provinces, with units offering equipment displays, demonstrations of military missions, learning zones, and games with prizes aimed at inspiring young visitors.

Nationwide open days

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters hosted its main event at Chaeng Watthana from 8.00am to 4.00pm, under the theme “ONE TEAM RTARF KIDs’2026 • Digital Transformation”. The venue was organised into four learning areas: