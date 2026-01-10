Thai armed forces showcase F-16s, Gripens, tanks on Children’s Day

Thailand’s armed forces marked National Children’s Day 2026 with lively events across the country, opening military units to children and families and showcasing major equipment — including F-16 and Gripen fighter jets, armoured vehicles, tanks and artillery.
The events were held in Bangkok and multiple provinces, with units offering equipment displays, demonstrations of military missions, learning zones, and games with prizes aimed at inspiring young visitors.
Nationwide open days
The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters hosted its main event at Chaeng Watthana from 8.00am to 4.00pm, under the theme “ONE TEAM RTARF KIDs’2026 • Digital Transformation”. The venue was organised into four learning areas:
The Royal Thai Army ran its central event at Army Headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Avenue (8.00am–4.00pm) and also held parallel activities across the regions. Key venues included:
Army highlights included displays of equipment such as air-defence guns, wheeled armoured vehicles and tracked carriers, alongside demonstrations by military working dogs, music performances, basic military skills activities, and family-friendly games. The army said the goal was to help young people understand its role and missions, promote civic responsibility, and strengthen ties between the military and the public, in line with the 2026 Children’s Day motto: “Love Thailand, care for the world.”
The Royal Thai Navy held Children’s Day activities in all regions, combining equipment displays and operational demonstrations with music, games and art activities. Sites included the Naval Air Division in Ban Chang, Rayong; Chuk Samet Port; facilities at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri; the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre; and other naval units across the eastern seaboard, the South, the Mekong basin and the Gulf of Thailand coastline, to showcase the navy’s missions.
The Royal Thai Air Force opened Squadron 601 at Don Mueang as well as air wings nationwide, giving children a close look at aircraft and aviation operations. At Don Mueang, visitors watched flying displays featuring F-16s and Gripens, and toured exhibitions of equipment and displays designed to spark interest in aviation and defence careers.
Organisers said the armed forces kept activities simple, cost-effective and aligned with the sufficiency economy philosophy, focusing on education, understanding of military missions, and values such as unity, integrity and love of country.