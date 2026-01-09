Children’s Day Alert: Health Warning Issued as PM2.5 Levels Surge Across Bangkok

The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation warns of rising PM2.5 levels on Children's Day, urging families to use public transport and monitor air quality.

Health authorities have issued an urgent advisory for parents to exercise caution this weekend as PM2.5 dust levels are forecast to rise significantly during National Children’s Day celebrations.

The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported on Friday that while nationwide air quality currently remains largely within safety limits, several "Orange Zone" areas—where dust levels start to affect health—have already been identified.

These include five districts in Bangkok, as well as the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom, and Yasothon.

According to CAPM’s latest data, regional measurements are currently peaking at 45.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Central Thailand and 44.6 µg/m³ in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.



