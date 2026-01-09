Children’s Day Alert: Health Warning Issued as PM2.5 Levels Surge Across Bangkok

The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation warns of rising PM2.5 levels on Children's Day, urging families to use public transport and monitor air quality.
Health authorities have issued an urgent advisory for parents to exercise caution this weekend as PM2.5 dust levels are forecast to rise significantly during National Children’s Day celebrations.
The Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported on Friday that while nationwide air quality currently remains largely within safety limits, several "Orange Zone" areas—where dust levels start to affect health—have already been identified.
These include five districts in Bangkok, as well as the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom, and Yasothon.
According to CAPM’s latest data, regional measurements are currently peaking at 45.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Central Thailand and 44.6 µg/m³ in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region.
Experts are particularly concerned about the period between 13 and 16 January.
A "closed" weather system, characterised by stagnant air and low ventilation near the ground, is expected to prevent the dispersal of fine particulate matter, leading to a significant accumulation of toxic haze.
In light of these conditions, the CAPM is requesting the cooperation of families planning to attend festivities.
Parents are strongly encouraged to:
Check Air Quality: Use the Air4Thai app or website before leaving the house.
Use Public Transport: Opt for buses or trains rather than private cars to help reduce the capital's emission load.
Stay Local: Choose events closer to home to minimise travel time and exposure.
Wear Protection: Ensure children wear high-standard face masks (such as N95 or equivalent) if they are to spend time outdoors.
"We advise parents to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Public Health," a CAPM spokesperson stated. "Where possible, choosing indoor activities or locations with filtered air will provide the best protection for young children, who are most vulnerable to respiratory irritation."
Real-time updates remain available via Air4Thai.pcd.go.th or Air4Thai application and the public is urged to monitor these figures as the "stagnant air" period approaches next week.