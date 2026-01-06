Industry ministry to tighten controls on 156 Bangkok plants

The Industry Ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will tighten pollution controls on 156 factories in Bangkok from Wednesday, July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to tackle PM2.5 more systematically by using technology and stricter local standards.

Nattapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary for industry, said the ministry is working with Bangkok to upgrade air-pollution management through three proactive measures.

1) Upgrading factory regulation and emissions monitoring

Nattapol said the ministry is moving away from the approach of applying the same emissions standards in every area, arguing this no longer fits Bangkok’s urban context and the growth of residential communities.

Under the new rules, emissions standards for factories in Bangkok will be stricter than the general national standard. Factories must control air pollution from boiler combustion so that dust emissions do not exceed 60 milligrams per cubic metre for gas fuel, and 90 milligrams per cubic metre for solid and liquid fuels — which he said is a significant tightening (more than 62% stricter).

The ministry will also upgrade real-time oversight of factory air emissions through the Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS). The requirement will take effect on July 1, 2026, expanding coverage from just eight facilities previously required to install such systems (such as refineries and power plants) to more than 156 large factories.

He said the public will be able to access and track each covered factory’s emissions at all times. If readings exceed the standard, factories will be required to take prompt corrective action.