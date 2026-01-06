Thailand Imposes ‘Burn-Free’ Mandate on Corn Imports to Combat PM2.5 Crisis

Effective from January 2026, Thailand will require "burn-free" certification for all corn imports and expand WTO quotas to one million tonnes.

The Thai government has officially enforced a pioneering trade mandate requiring all imported animal-feed corn to be certified "burn-free."

The move, effective from 1 January 2026, is a cornerstone of the nation’s strategy to tackle transboundary PM2.5 pollution and align its agricultural supply chain with global environmental standards.

As reported by Thansettakij journalist Chatchayaporn Phongam, the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has released four comprehensive regulations designed to "green" the nation's imports.

Under the new Ministry of Commerce notification, corn destined for animal feed must be sourced exclusively from farms that do not employ agricultural burning in their cultivation processes.

Enforcing Environmental Transparency

The Director-General of the DFT, Arada Fuangtong, confirmed that the new laws add a critical environmental dimension to Thailand’s commerce.

To maintain trade fluidity, the Ministry has introduced a flexible yet rigorous verification system.

Importers may provide self-certification detailing the specific planting locations and yields or submit official documentation issued by the exporting country’s competent authorities or accredited international institutions.