Industry ministry unveils ‘quick big win’ plan to train 100,000 workers for new s-curve industries

• The Industry Ministry is proposing a “Quick Big Win” package to develop a workforce for Thailand’s New S-Curve.
• The aim is to create 100,000 high-skilled workers to address shortages in future industries such as electric vehicles (EVs).
• The plan involves reskilling and upskilling 70,000 existing workers and preparing 30,000 new graduates for entry into targeted sectors.
Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the ministry is preparing a set of measures to be submitted to the Economic Cabinet, covering support for SMEs as well as incentives for targeted industries under the New S-Curve framework. While he said details cannot yet be disclosed, he is confident the ministry’s proposal will align with the government’s overall Quick Big Win approach.
He acknowledged that Thailand still lacks sufficient labour to support emerging industries, particularly the electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector. As a result, the proposal includes collaboration between the Industry Ministry, the Board of Investment (BOI) and related agencies to deliver reskilling and upskilling programmes for Thai workers.
The target is to supply 100,000 workers to New S-Curve industries — consisting of 70,000 existing workers who will be upskilled, and 30,000 new graduates who will be prepared for high-demand positions.
“Highly specialised labour is still not available in large enough numbers to support future industries. We must therefore bring workers from other sectors into targeted industries through upskilling and reskilling. The training period does not need to be lengthy, as it must align with the Quick Big Win policy. We will work with the BOI using their industry data,” he said.