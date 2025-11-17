Industry ministry unveils ‘quick big win’ plan to train 100,000 workers for new s-curve industries

He acknowledged that Thailand still lacks sufficient labour to support emerging industries, particularly the electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector. As a result, the proposal includes collaboration between the Industry Ministry, the Board of Investment (BOI) and related agencies to deliver reskilling and upskilling programmes for Thai workers.

The target is to supply 100,000 workers to New S-Curve industries — consisting of 70,000 existing workers who will be upskilled, and 30,000 new graduates who will be prepared for high-demand positions.

“Highly specialised labour is still not available in large enough numbers to support future industries. We must therefore bring workers from other sectors into targeted industries through upskilling and reskilling. The training period does not need to be lengthy, as it must align with the Quick Big Win policy. We will work with the BOI using their industry data,” he said.