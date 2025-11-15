Industry Ministry confirms Xin Ke Yuan Steel remains closed, no operations at the smelting furnace

Thapakon Kuljaroen, Secretary to the Minister of Industry, clarified on his personal Facebook page that following claims from a Rayong MP about whether Xin Ke Yuan Steel (SKY) Co., Ltd. had resumed operations, the Rayong Industrial Office conducted an on-site inspection today (November 15).

The findings from the inspection confirmed that:

The factory remains shut down, with no machinery in operation.

Despite the shutdown, the factory has not laid off workers. Around 400 employees are still employed and are required to sign in and out at the factory twice daily, as 75% of their wages are being paid in accordance with labour laws.

An inspection of the five smelting furnaces revealed no signs of production activity.

The Rayong Industrial Office has further emphasised that the factory must continue to comply with the Department of Industrial Works’ orders and all relevant laws.

Thapakon assured the public, saying: “The Ministry of Industry will continue to enforce stringent oversight to ensure industries operate correctly. This includes cracking down on illegal factories and strictly enforcing the law against wrongdoers. There will be no discrimination or leniency. If any violations are found or if any government officials are involved, the Ministry will take full legal action.”