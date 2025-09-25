Xin Ke Yuan sues former minister and state agencies for 3.2 billion baht in damages

Xin Ke Yuan Steel has filed a lawsuit against former Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and other state agencies, demanding compensation for damages amounting to 3.2 billion baht and seeking permission to reopen its factory.

The lawsuit was submitted to the Rayong Administrative Court on September 19, in response to an order from the Department of Industrial Works that temporarily shut down the company's steel plant.

The dispute began when Akanat instructed the department to close Xin Ke Yuan’s factory following complaints from local residents and organisations about potential environmental and community impacts.

These complaints cited concerns about air pollution, noise, and safety risks associated with the factory's operations. This led to an official investigation by state agencies and, ultimately, the shutdown order, along with the seizure of steel stockpiles held by the company.

However, the case gained greater significance when the steel produced by Xin Ke Yuan was linked to the construction of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, which collapsed earlier this year.

While the collapse was attributed to multiple factors, including design flaws and material quality, Xin Ke Yuan's steel came under scrutiny, resulting in increased regulatory oversight.