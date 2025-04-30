Officials involved! Funds linked to Xin Ke Yuan red dust imports

Akanat Promphan, Industry Minister, revealed that he has assigned Thitipas Chotedechachainan, Head of the Minister's Task Force and leader of the Ministry's "Sudsoi Task Force," along with officials from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), Samut Sakhon Provincial Industry Office, and the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) to conduct a court-authorised raid on Hua Chong Industry Co., Ltd., in Khlong Maduea Subdistrict, Krathum Baen District, Samut Sakhon Province.

The operation stems from suspicions of the company's involvement in the illegal importation of red dust—a hazardous waste material—linked to a broader network in the Zero-Dollar recycling business.

The term "Zero-Dollar business" refers to businesses in Thailand that are owned by foreign nationals but generate no real benefit for the country.

This raid is an extension of a prior investigation into Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd., which was found to have sold red dust to Hua Chong Industry.

A forensic analysis of the accounting system revealed an overpayment of approximately 111.8 million baht beyond the recorded transactions.