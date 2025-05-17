Xin Ke Yuan steel found in debris of collapsed factory at Amata City Chonburi 

Steel produced by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Ltd (SKY) has been found in the debris of a collapsed factory building at the Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, according to a Facebook post by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan on Friday.
He stated that the ministry’s rapid response unit, "Sud-Soi," is currently on-site investigating the incident.
According to Akanat, the collapse occurred on Friday morning when part of the factory building structure came crashing down in Phase 10 of the Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, located in Phan Thong District, Chonburi Province. The incident damaged several nearby parked vehicles and left one person injured.
Initial reports indicate that the collapsed building had been leased by Cosmo Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd from Amata Summit Ready Built Ltd since 2022—approximately three years ago.
Investigators found 20 mm deformed steel bars and 9 mm round steel rods at the scene, both manufactured by Xin Ke Yuan Steel (SKY). Akanat added that he has ordered a full-scale and urgent investigation into the cause of the collapse and the materials used in the construction.
Following the incident, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) ordered a temporary suspension of operations at the factory. It also instructed Cosmo Manufacturing—a producer of mobile phone cases, tablet sleeves, keychains, and leather goods—to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the collapse and to assess the extent of the damage.
Xin Ke Yuan Steel is already under scrutiny for its possible involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District, which occurred after an earthquake on March 28.