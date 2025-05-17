Xin Ke Yuan steel found in debris of collapsed factory at Amata City Chonburi 

Steel produced by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Ltd (SKY) has been found in the debris of a collapsed factory building at the Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, according to a Facebook post by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan on Friday.

He stated that the ministry’s rapid response unit, "Sud-Soi," is currently on-site investigating the incident.

According to Akanat, the collapse occurred on Friday morning when part of the factory building structure came crashing down in Phase 10 of the Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, located in Phan Thong District, Chonburi Province. The incident damaged several nearby parked vehicles and left one person injured.

Initial reports indicate that the collapsed building had been leased by Cosmo Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd from Amata Summit Ready Built Ltd since 2022—approximately three years ago.