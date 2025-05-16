Thai Factory Ordered Shut After Incident, Probe Launched

Crucially, the company must also commission a structural inspection of the building by a certified engineer and submit a report to the IEAT outlining the findings and proposed remedies.

Furthermore, the IEAT is demanding an urgent analysis to pinpoint the root cause of the event.

Cosmo Manufacturing is also tasked with implementing robust safety measures to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.

These measures will need to be certified by an independent, third-party safety accreditation body.

