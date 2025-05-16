Thai Factory Ordered Shut After Incident, Probe Launched

Thai authorities have ordered a factory belonging to Cosmo Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited to cease operations temporarily following an unspecified incident.
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has invoked the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979) to issue the immediate suspension.
IEAT's acting governor Tanawat Panyasakulwong said the directive requires Cosmo Manufacturing, a producer of mobile phone cases, tablet sleeves, keychains, and leather goods, to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident and assess the extent of any damage.
Crucially, the company must also commission a structural inspection of the building by a certified engineer and submit a report to the IEAT outlining the findings and proposed remedies.
Furthermore, the IEAT is demanding an urgent analysis to pinpoint the root cause of the event.
Cosmo Manufacturing is also tasked with implementing robust safety measures to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.
These measures will need to be certified by an independent, third-party safety accreditation body.
In addition to the investigative and safety requirements, the IEAT has instructed the company to outline its plans and provisions for assisting and compensating anyone affected by the incident.
Cosmo Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited specialises in the production of a range of consumer goods, including silicone mobile phone and tablet cases, keychains, and items crafted from both genuine and artificial leather.