IEAT: Powering ASEAN’s gateway with Digital Innovation

Smart Economy: By applying BCG principles (Bio-Circular-Green Economy), IEAT enhances resource management and adds value to the economy sustainably.

Smart Good Corporate Governance: IEAT ensures transparency and equal access to accurate, timely information through improved governance practices.

Additional Smart Systems

IEAT also prioritizes other smart systems to enhance investor satisfaction and community well-being:

Smart Living: Facilities are designed to prioritize health, safety, and happiness, ensuring a high quality of life for all.

Smart Workforce: Workforce development initiatives equip employees with knowledge and skills for Industry 4.0, improving community standards through education and social engagement.

With its comprehensive approach to smart systems, IEAT empowers foreign investors to thrive in Thailand’s high-potential industrial estates, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge in ASEAN markets.

Thailand: A Strategic Investment Destination

Thailand’s industrial estates, managed by IEAT, offer unparalleled opportunities for businesses looking to establish a foothold in Southeast Asia. With cutting-edge infrastructure, reliable energy systems, and investment-friendly government policies, IEAT ensures seamless entry into ASEAN markets.

Discover unparalleled investment opportunities with IEAT—your gateway to ASEAN’s thriving markets. Contact us today!

NOWThailand: Unlocking Global Investment Opportunities

For international investors seeking opportunities in Thailand, now is the perfect time. Yuthasak Supasorn, Chairman of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), has announced a strategic initiative to drive Thailand’s growth under the theme “Reviving Investments, Supporting Entrepreneurs, and Building Sustainability.” This vision is encapsulated in the campaign NOWThailand: The Golden Era, which stands for:

N: New Horizons of Investment – Encouraging investments in next-generation industries and innovative business models, unlocking new market potential.

O: Opportunity Unlimited – Creating an environment that fosters unlimited business potential and sustainable growth.

W: Wealth-Packing Districts – Transforming industrial estates into sustainable wealth hubs that benefit both businesses and surrounding communities.

Three Strategic Pillars Driving Investment

1. Global Supply Chain: IEAT focuses on attracting high-potential investments and enabling Thai businesses to integrate into global supply chains. This connectivity enhances opportunities for businesses to expand into international markets.

2. Competitiveness: Emphasis is placed on industries within the S-Curve and New S-Curve sectors to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness. These industries are poised to become the “new engines of growth” driving the Thai economy forward.

3. Sustainability: IEAT promotes ESG-aligned investments (Environmental, Social, Governance) to ensure sustainable growth. This approach not only secures long-term economic stability but also fosters social responsibility.

Follow Google’s Success in Thailand

Google has committed $1 billion (36 billion baht) to strengthen Thailand’s digital infrastructure, reinforcing the country’s role as a regional tech hub. This includes developing a Cloud Region and Data Center in Bangkok and Chonburi, aiming to meet the growing demand for cloud services in Southeast Asia and globally. The project is expected to create over 14,000 jobs between 2025 and 2029, contributing approximately $4 billion (140 billion baht) to Thailand’s economy by 2029.

The data centre will be located in the WHA Industrial Estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Chonburi, with support from IEAT. Modern infrastructure, including backup power systems, cooling solutions, and internationally certified security measures, ensures the facility meets global standards. IEAT’s proactive support and streamlined investment processes were key factors in Google’s decision to invest in Thailand.

Expand Your Business with IEAT in ASEAN

IEAT invites global investors to join Thailand’s economic growth journey. With world-class infrastructure, government-backed incentives, a strategic economic hub in the region, and diverse business opportunities, IEAT is the ideal partner for expanding into ASEAN markets.

Leverage IEAT’s 5 Smart Systems, designed to support high-tech industries and meet international investors' needs. Partner with a trusted and capable ally to take your business to new heights in Southeast Asia.