Vehicles damaged as factory structure collapses in Chonburi — No injuries reported

A dramatic incident occurred on Friday (May 19) as part of a factory building structure collapsed with a loud crash in Amata City Industrial Estate Phase 10, Chonburi Province.
The collapse reportedly caused significant damage to several vehicles parked nearby. As of the latest report, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
The incident took place at Amata City Industrial Estate Phase 10 in Phan Thong Subdistrict, Phan Thong District, Chonburi Province. Eyewitnesses said the partial collapse happened suddenly, shocking those in the area.
Emergency teams are currently on-site conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.