Industrial standards office lifts seizure of ‘SKY’ steel, clearing Xin Ke Yuan amid SAO building collapse scandal

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has officially lifted its seizure order on all batches of rebar bearing the ‘SKY’ trademark produced by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd., returning the steel to the company and concluding one of the most controversial industrial cases of the year. The reversal follows months of scrutiny after the deadly collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building during the March 28 earthquake, which killed nearly 100 people.



From accusation to exoneration: a timeline of the steel controversy

Following the collapse, then–Industry Minister Akanat Promphan stated that the SKY-branded rebar used in the SAO project was “below standard,” ordering the temporary closure of the Xin Ke Yuan factory in December 2024. On April 2 2025, TISI seized more than 41,000 steel rods worth approximately 40 million baht for testing.

However, subsequent laboratory analyses by the Thailand Iron and Steel Institute and TISI found the material fully compliant with TIS 24-2559 standards.

The first inspection, conducted on April 2, confirmed compliance, and TISI formally released the first lot of 16,950 pieces (DB32 SD50T, 10 metres) on September 15 under letter no. K.T.16-13/68.

The second inspection, on September 15, also confirmed compliance, leading to a full release of the remaining 24,685 pieces on October 8 under letter no. K.T.16-15/68.

In total, TISI has returned 41,635 steel bars to Xin Ke Yuan.