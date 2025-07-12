TISI Watch AI flags unsafe online goods after successful trial

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan revealed on Saturday (July 12) that the Thai government, under the leadership of Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, officially launched the “TISI Watch” system on July 7. The new platform employs artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and detect non-compliant consumer products sold via online platforms.
The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen consumer protection and ensure fair competition for Thai businesses in the e-commerce sector.
Operating 24 hours a day, the intelligent system scans, detects, and analyses product listings that may violate Thailand Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) regulations.
During a five-month pilot phase, the system identified over 125,000 suspicious product links, leading to the removal of more than 2,800 listings and the initiation of 777 legal cases, primarily involving major e-commerce platforms.
Common categories of non-compliant products flagged by the system include food-grade plastic containers, children’s toys, motorcycle exhaust pipes, power strips, power banks, and uncertified motorcycle helmets—all of which pose significant risks to public health and safety.
Sasikarn added that the government is planning to expand the capabilities of TISI Watch to include the detection of counterfeit products, forged licences, and goods that evade legal oversight.
In addition, a new public reporting channel via the Industry Ministry’s Line account will allow citizens to submit tips and support nationwide monitoring efforts.
“The government affirms that TISI Watch is a proactive measure aimed at serious consumer protection,” Sasikarn said. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we’re raising the bar for online product safety while supporting Thai businesses to compete fairly in the digital economy.”