TISI Watch AI flags unsafe online goods after successful trial

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan revealed on Saturday (July 12) that the Thai government, under the leadership of Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, officially launched the “TISI Watch” system on July 7. The new platform employs artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and detect non-compliant consumer products sold via online platforms.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen consumer protection and ensure fair competition for Thai businesses in the e-commerce sector.

Operating 24 hours a day, the intelligent system scans, detects, and analyses product listings that may violate Thailand Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) regulations.