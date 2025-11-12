Industry ministry’s ‘11.11 operation’ shuts down 7,200 illegal online product links

Deputy Industry Minister Yossing Liamlert stepped up a crackdown on substandard products under the “Reliable Industry” policy, deploying provincial industry offices as the “frontline troops” to inspect both physical stores and online platforms.



During the “11.11 shopping week”, the ministry launched an aggressive sweep against non-certified goods, resulting in the shutdown of 7,293 URLs selling unapproved items, particularly electrical appliances lacking the TIS (Thai Industrial Standard) mark. The operation aims to turn the 11.11 period into a nationwide campaign to combat unsafe electronics and protect consumers.

Yossing said all seized illegal products will be destroyed, and teams from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) will conduct random inspections of shopping malls and warehouses nationwide — not just in Bangkok — to eliminate market space for lawbreakers.

He also urged consumers to buy only TIS-certified goods from trusted sellers and to report suspicious products on online platforms to TISI for further action.