Sihasak slams Cambodia, saying its explanations are unacceptable over newly planted landmines

On December 6, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke after returning from the 22nd Meeting of States Parties (22MSP) to the Ottawa Convention at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland. He said he chose to personally deliver Thailand’s statement to emphasise how seriously the government views the injuries suffered by Thai soldiers who stepped on newly planted landmines along the Thai–Cambodian border.

Thailand has requested clarification from Cambodia, but Sihasak said Cambodia’s explanations are unacceptable, evasive, and do not address what actually happened. Cambodia continues to insist there were no newly planted landmines and that the devices were old mines, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Sihasak stated that Thailand has shown patience for a long time. However, when violations occur, the Ottawa Convention provides mechanisms that States Parties must follow. “Both sides are parties to the Convention, so we should proceed in accordance with its provisions,” he said.

He explained that Thailand had already taken the first step by formally requesting clarification, but Cambodia has not responded to the specific incidents. Therefore, Thailand will ask the UN Secretary-General, or an appointed representative, to coordinate under Article 8 of the Ottawa Convention.

This process could lead to an independent, impartial fact-finding mission to establish what truly happened. “If such a committee is formed, both Thailand and Cambodia must cooperate. This is the best way forward, especially because Thai soldiers have been injured and the Thai public is deeply affected,” Sihasak said.