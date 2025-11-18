Sihasak orders probe into mysterious deaths of Thai nationals in Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has instructed the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh to urgently investigate a series of mysterious deaths involving Thai nationals in Cambodia, affirming that the government will assist in repatriating the bodies regardless of their immigration status. He added that Thailand is prepared to raise concerns with Cambodia at the Geneva meeting of state parties.

Speaking at Government House at 12.15pm on November 18, Sihasak said he had already received reports on the latest case and ordered the Foreign Ministry to verify the circumstances.

He confirmed that the ministry has a budget allocated to support the repatriation of deceased Thai nationals, even in cases where they had entered Cambodia illegally.

When asked about differing causes of death — including falls from buildings and reported beatings — Sihasak said the government will ask the Thai Embassy in Cambodia to work with local authorities to determine what happened.