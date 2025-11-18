Sihasak orders probe into mysterious deaths of Thai nationals in Cambodia

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has instructed the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh to urgently investigate a series of mysterious deaths involving Thai nationals in Cambodia, affirming that the government will assist in repatriating the bodies regardless of their immigration status. He added that Thailand is prepared to raise concerns with Cambodia at the Geneva meeting of state parties.
Speaking at Government House at 12.15pm on November 18, Sihasak said he had already received reports on the latest case and ordered the Foreign Ministry to verify the circumstances.
He confirmed that the ministry has a budget allocated to support the repatriation of deceased Thai nationals, even in cases where they had entered Cambodia illegally.
When asked about differing causes of death — including falls from buildings and reported beatings — Sihasak said the government will ask the Thai Embassy in Cambodia to work with local authorities to determine what happened.
He acknowledged that some Thais had entered Cambodia through unofficial channels but stressed:
“They remain Thai nationals. When they die, it is our duty to take care of them.”
Sihasak said most legally resident Thais in Cambodia are businesspeople or workers employed through lawful channels. There is still no clear figure for those who entered irregularly, but he affirmed that anyone requiring assistance will receive help.
Asked whether Thailand would send a delegation to Japan to raise concerns over Cambodia’s alleged use of anti-personnel mines, Sihasak said it was unnecessary:
“If we go anywhere, it will be Geneva — where the meeting of state parties is held. That is the appropriate forum.”
He added that Japan has already been formally notified via diplomatic channels.
Pressed on whether Thailand should take a more proactive stance, he said:
“Proactive means going there — to Geneva.”
When asked if Cambodia would be summoned, he explained that the process may involve deciding whether a committee should be sent for inspection. Regardless, Thailand must attend the Geneva meeting to present its case regarding alleged Cambodian violations.