Sihasak visits Singapore, discusses Thai–Cambodian tensions and four-point plan

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow paid an official visit to Singapore from October 21–22 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore.
During the trip, he held bilateral talks with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore.
Sihasak said both sides discussed a wide range of issues, including Singapore’s interest in the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border situation. He briefed Balakrishnan on the outcomes of the recent four-party meeting in Kuala Lumpur, which laid the groundwork for the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) discussions.
The Thai foreign minister stressed that it was not enough to merely agree in principle. He said both countries must commit to a clear plan of action — including the withdrawal of heavy weapons from border areas, the joint demining of affected zones, and intensified efforts to crack down on transnational crime.
Thailand, he added, has already shared intelligence with Cambodia and expects Phnom Penh to promptly investigate and address identified crime hubs.
He also highlighted the need for close cooperation in managing border areas and preventing encroachments, particularly in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, where both sides must agree on ground-level peacekeeping and relocation measures.
When asked whether Singapore had been asked to support Thailand if the issue is raised at the upcoming ASEAN Summit, Sihasak said the dispute should remain a bilateral matter.
“It is something Thailand and Cambodia should resolve directly. There is no need to make it an ASEAN issue,” he said, adding that informal discussions could take place outside formal sessions if necessary.
“At the very least, what we should have is an agreement to work together in addressing these issues — to achieve peace and move beyond conflict between our two nations,” he added.
Beyond the border dispute, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments, including ASEAN unity, the impact of US trade measures, and the situation in Myanmar.
Sihasak reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution with Cambodia through bilateral mechanisms and called for sincere cooperation from Phnom Penh.
The Thai foreign minister also expressed appreciation for the strong Thailand–Singapore partnership.
Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in mutual interest areas, such as food security through a bilateral rice and agricultural trade deal, Singaporean investment in data centres and semiconductors, public health collaboration, and advancing digital and green economies.