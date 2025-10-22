Sihasak visits Singapore, discusses Thai–Cambodian tensions and four-point plan

The Thai foreign minister stressed that it was not enough to merely agree in principle. He said both countries must commit to a clear plan of action — including the withdrawal of heavy weapons from border areas, the joint demining of affected zones, and intensified efforts to crack down on transnational crime.

Thailand, he added, has already shared intelligence with Cambodia and expects Phnom Penh to promptly investigate and address identified crime hubs.

He also highlighted the need for close cooperation in managing border areas and preventing encroachments, particularly in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province, where both sides must agree on ground-level peacekeeping and relocation measures.

When asked whether Singapore had been asked to support Thailand if the issue is raised at the upcoming ASEAN Summit, Sihasak said the dispute should remain a bilateral matter.

“It is something Thailand and Cambodia should resolve directly. There is no need to make it an ASEAN issue,” he said, adding that informal discussions could take place outside formal sessions if necessary.

“At the very least, what we should have is an agreement to work together in addressing these issues — to achieve peace and move beyond conflict between our two nations,” he added.