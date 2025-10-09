Govt to discuss border MOUs ending process next week: Sihasak

Potential impact on private firms

Natthaphong raised concerns over the cancellation of MOU44 on disputed overlapping maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand. He asked whether private firms holding petroleum and gas concessions would be affected and whether they could take legal action against the government.

Sihasak replied that the government aims to gather opinions from all sides before deciding on key foreign policies. He confirmed that citizens would receive full information to make informed decisions in the referendum and that any affected private firms would be compensated.

He added that details of a concrete action plan would be reported to Parliament after next week’s meeting.

Government calls for careful, non‑politicised approach

Sihasak acknowledged that the referendum must be conducted prudently due to the MOUs’ impact on national interests. He reiterated that alternative measures would be considered if the MOUs were cancelled.

When asked again by Natthaphong whether he personally supported ending the MOUs and whether the referendum was the best option, Sihasak stressed that national interest and foreign affairs should not be politicised, as doing so could harm the country. He noted that a final decision would depend on the outcome of the meeting chaired by Borwornsak.

