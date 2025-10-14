Sihasak reports successful four-party talks in Malaysia on Thai-Cambodian border issues

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday discussed his visit to Malaysia and participation in four-party talks involving Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, and Cambodia to address border issues between Thailand and Cambodia. He stated that the discussions were successful and that each party would consult with their respective governments. Sihasak also confirmed that he would brief the Prime Minister on the outcomes.

He noted that while progress has been made, the key question now is how the agreements will be implemented. Additional meetings are planned to follow up on the discussions, and he expects tangible results to emerge from these deliberations.