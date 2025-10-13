Sihasak attends four-party talks on easing Thai–Cambodian border tensions

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow took part in a four-party dialogue between Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and the United States during his working visit to Malaysia, held at the invitation of the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as ASEAN chair.
The discussions focused on outstanding issues related to border tensions and reaffirmed the need for strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement among parties.
The Thai delegation reiterated the importance of bilateral mechanisms and the need for both sides to demonstrate good faith in implementing commitments already agreed upon. Thailand also highlighted key priorities, including the withdrawal of heavy weapons, mine clearance operations, joint efforts to combat cross-border crime, and cooperation in border area management.
Bangkok expressed hope that Cambodia would act with sincerity, so both countries could achieve their shared goal of peace and stability along the border.