Thailand pushes urgent cybercrime agenda at IPU meeting in Geneva

Thai–Cambodian tension surfaces in seating arrangement

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia were also visible during the session, particularly in the seating arrangements. The Thai delegation, led by Wan Noor, arrived early and chose seats in the second row for a clear view of the stage.

However, when the Cambodian delegation entered, they immediately took the front row — directly in front of the Thai seats — prompting speculation about whether the move was deliberate.

Australia, the Philippines and Malaysia back Thai cybercrime motion

After the ASEAN+3 discussions, the Asia-Pacific Group meeting convened with China chairing the session. One of its key agenda items was to review proposed emergency items for the upcoming IPU General Debate.

Rangsiman presented Thailand’s detailed draft resolution on “Enhancing the role of parliaments in combating cross-border cybercrime.”

He explained that cyber scams are not only a Southeast Asian issue but a growing global crisis involving deception, financial fraud, human trafficking, forced labour, and modern slavery — all of which undermine fundamental humanitarian values.

The presentation received strong applause from most Asia-Pacific delegates. Cambodia, however, reiterated its opposition, arguing that the proposal diverged from the IPU’s main theme.

In contrast, Australia voiced full support for the Thai initiative, stressing that cybercrime affects citizens worldwide, including Australians.

The Philippines called on Cambodia to recognise the urgency of the issue, warning against dismissing a problem that affects all nations. Malaysia also backed Thailand’s motion, echoing the sentiment that Cambodia should not reject the proposal outright.

After extensive debate, the chair urged Thailand and Cambodia to continue discussions informally. During the closing segment, three countries — China, Cambodia, and Thailand — volunteered to serve on the drafting committee to review and refine the final wording of the resolution, should it receive majority backing in the General Debate.

The formal presentation of the emergency item will take place on October 21, the second day of the IPU’s General Debate (the first being October 20). Each member nation will cast votes, with the number allocated varying according to population size — for instance, Thailand holds 18 votes, while China has about 23.