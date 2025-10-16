Thailand intensifies cooperation against call centre crime, eyes partnership with Cambodia on cybercrime

During his visit to Laos with the Prime Minister to mark the 75th anniversary of Thailand-Laos relations, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed Thailand’s efforts to coordinate with the United States and South Korea on tackling scammers.
He stated that the Thai government is already actively taking measures, noting that the crackdown on cross-border criminal networks takes many forms and must be conducted seriously. Victims range from those defrauded of money to those coerced into labour, sometimes ending up as victims of human trafficking. Thailand has collaborated with multiple countries, including neighbouring China, Laos, and Myanmar, holding approximately four joint meetings to strengthen regional cross-border cooperation.
Sihasak added that Cambodia has also shown willingness to cooperate closely on this matter. He explained that discussions regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation emphasised the importance of joint efforts to combat cross-border crime.
“The Prime Minister has highlighted that resolving Thai-Cambodian relations is a priority, encompassing border tension reduction, mine clearance, management of encroached areas, and the suppression of transnational crime. Addressing the criminal networks operating behind the scenes is particularly critical, and Thailand seeks to work with Cambodia sincerely on this front,” he said.
Sihasak further revealed that cybercrime and scam-related issues will be raised in other forums, including the upcoming ASEAN meetings later this month in Malaysia.