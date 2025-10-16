Thailand intensifies cooperation against call centre crime, eyes partnership with Cambodia on cybercrime

During his visit to Laos with the Prime Minister to mark the 75th anniversary of Thailand-Laos relations, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed Thailand’s efforts to coordinate with the United States and South Korea on tackling scammers.

He stated that the Thai government is already actively taking measures, noting that the crackdown on cross-border criminal networks takes many forms and must be conducted seriously. Victims range from those defrauded of money to those coerced into labour, sometimes ending up as victims of human trafficking. Thailand has collaborated with multiple countries, including neighbouring China, Laos, and Myanmar, holding approximately four joint meetings to strengthen regional cross-border cooperation.