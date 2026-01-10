Millions of Thai Children Report Life Dissatisfaction Amid Domestic Relationship Crisis

New data reveals 56% of Thai youth suffer relationship-based stress, as experts warn of a "loneliness epidemic" impacting nine million children nationwide.

A significant mental health crisis is gripping Thailand’s youth, with new data revealing that approximately nine million children and young people are currently dissatisfied with their lives.

According to a nationwide survey of more than 12,000 young people conducted in late 2025, nearly a third (29%) of respondents reported persistent feelings of loneliness and isolation.



A further 14% admitted to suffering from frequent stress.

The research, jointly conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the 'Kid for Kids' organisation, highlights a troubling trend in domestic dynamics.

Relationship-based stress within the home has escalated from 43.5% in 2023 to 56.1% in 2025.

Experts suggest that the primary drivers behind this "happiness deficit" are a lack of meaningful connection and a breakdown in communication between children and their primary caregivers.