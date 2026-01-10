Millions of Thai Children Report Life Dissatisfaction Amid Domestic Relationship Crisis

New data reveals 56% of Thai youth suffer relationship-based stress, as experts warn of a "loneliness epidemic" impacting nine million children nationwide.
A significant mental health crisis is gripping Thailand’s youth, with new data revealing that approximately nine million children and young people are currently dissatisfied with their lives.
According to a nationwide survey of more than 12,000 young people conducted in late 2025, nearly a third (29%) of respondents reported persistent feelings of loneliness and isolation.
A further 14% admitted to suffering from frequent stress.
The research, jointly conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the 'Kid for Kids' organisation, highlights a troubling trend in domestic dynamics.
Relationship-based stress within the home has escalated from 43.5% in 2023 to 56.1% in 2025.
Experts suggest that the primary drivers behind this "happiness deficit" are a lack of meaningful connection and a breakdown in communication between children and their primary caregivers.
The rise in loneliness and stress is directly correlated with a lack of engagement within the family unit," observed Poranee Puprasert, an assistant manager at ThaiHealth who co-authored the 2025 Child and Family Situation Report.
The findings were highlighted during a National Children’s Day event held on Saturday, 10 January, at the Learning Centre in Bangkok.
The event, supported by health-promotion advocates, sought to address these psychological gaps by encouraging parents to swap digital distractions for "quality time" through creative mediums.
The initiative, themed around "Inner Art," introduced families to therapeutic storytelling and watercolour painting. The goal is to provide parents with alternative tools to support emotional development beyond traditional academic or material achievements.
Project leaders emphasized that art can serve as a bridge to mend fractured domestic ties.
"Children who engage in these creative processes often find a sense of inner peace that is currently missing from their daily lives," stated Anuphan Pluekpankhajee, an specialist in holistic child development.
As National Children’s Day celebrations continue across the kingdom, the data serves as a sobering reminder that for many of Thailand’s nine million dissatisfied youths, the most valuable gift remains a genuine emotional connection at home.