A Quarter of LGBTQI+ Students in Bangkok Have Considered Suicide

A new study has revealed that 26% of LGBTQI+ students in Bangkok have considered taking their own lives, with 13.6% having attempted suicide.

The findings, released yesterday by the 'Luke Kaew Project,' highlight the severe mental health toll of violence and bullying on gender-diverse youth.

The project, a collaboration between the Mplus Foundation and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), surveyed 509 LGBTQI+ students across 10 pilot schools in the capital.

The report found that 15% of respondents had experienced physical abuse and 38% had been subjected to verbal or psychological harassment because of their sexual identity.

According to the study, nearly half of the students (49%) reported facing stigma and discrimination, which directly contributes to mental health issues such as anxiety (23.8%) and depression (20%).

The survey also found that one in five students felt lonely (18.4%) and unhappy (22%), while a quarter reported self-harm.