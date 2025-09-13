A Quarter of LGBTQI+ Students in Bangkok Have Considered Suicide

A new study has revealed that 26% of LGBTQI+ students in Bangkok have considered taking their own lives, with 13.6% having attempted suicide.
The findings, released yesterday by the 'Luke Kaew Project,' highlight the severe mental health toll of violence and bullying on gender-diverse youth.
The project, a collaboration between the Mplus Foundation and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), surveyed 509 LGBTQI+ students across 10 pilot schools in the capital.
The report found that 15% of respondents had experienced physical abuse and 38% had been subjected to verbal or psychological harassment because of their sexual identity.
According to the study, nearly half of the students (49%) reported facing stigma and discrimination, which directly contributes to mental health issues such as anxiety (23.8%) and depression (20%).
The survey also found that one in five students felt lonely (18.4%) and unhappy (22%), while a quarter reported self-harm.
The survey also shed light on the perpetrators and locations of abuse.
Over 15% of physical abuse incidents were directly linked to a student's gender identity, with peers being the most common culprits.
Furthermore, over 13% of students had experienced sexual harassment, which occurred most frequently at school (49%), followed by online (32.8%) and in public spaces (32.6%).
The study concludes that these issues can have significant long-term consequences for the well-being of gender-diverse youth.
The 'Luke Kaew Project' has issued several recommendations, urging schools and families to provide support for mental health and to prevent all forms of violence, including self-harm and suicide.
It also called for increased professional training for school staff and improved access to mental health services for LGBTQI+ students.