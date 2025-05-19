Thailand Among Top 10 Nations with Significant LGBTQI+ Population

A recent survey by the World Population Review (WPR) has shed light on the estimated LGBTQI+ populations across 62 nations, placing Thailand amongst the countries with a notable proportion of individuals identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual/omnisexual, or asexual.

The data, encompassing self-identified individuals, positions Thailand at 10%, a figure shared with countries such as Spain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, and Sweden.

The Netherlands leads the survey with 14% of its population identifying within the LGBTQI+ spectrum, followed by Brazil at 13% and Germany and the United Kingdom, both registering 11%.

Canada and Chile also report 11%, while the United States sits slightly lower at 10%, the same as Thailand.

The WPR, a website providing comprehensive demographic and socio-economic data, highlights the inherent difficulties in obtaining precise figures.

