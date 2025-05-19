Thailand Among Top 10 Nations with Significant LGBTQI+ Population

A recent survey by the World Population Review (WPR) has shed light on the estimated LGBTQI+ populations across 62 nations, placing Thailand amongst the countries with a notable proportion of individuals identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, pansexual/omnisexual, or asexual.
The data, encompassing self-identified individuals, positions Thailand at 10%, a figure shared with countries such as Spain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, and Sweden.
The Netherlands leads the survey with 14% of its population identifying within the LGBTQI+ spectrum, followed by Brazil at 13% and Germany and the United Kingdom, both registering 11%.
Canada and Chile also report 11%, while the United States sits slightly lower at 10%, the same as Thailand.
The WPR, a website providing comprehensive demographic and socio-economic data, highlights the inherent difficulties in obtaining precise figures.
In numerous countries, openly acknowledging one's LGBTQI+ identity can unfortunately lead to precarious situations concerning employment, social acceptance, access to social support, and even personal safety.
This sensitivity naturally impacts the willingness of individuals to disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity, even in more tolerant societies.
Globally, the WPR analysis suggests that approximately eight percent of the world's population identifies as homosexual, bisexual, or pansexual, based on data as recent as 2021.
A significant 80 percent identify as heterosexual, while the remaining 12 percent did not report their identity.
Interestingly, the data trends suggest a greater openness among younger generations. Generation Z (roughly those between 10 and 26 years old in 2025) is reported to be the most likely to identify openly as gay, bisexual, asexual, or pansexual.
Millennials (approximately 27 to 42 years old in 2025) follow as the next most likely group, with Baby Boomers showing the least inclination to report or identify openly as gay.
However, experts in population assessment caution that these figures remain unofficial estimates.
The lack of a universally consistent definition of "transgender" and the challenges in accurately counting transgender individuals contribute to the difficulty in establishing precise global data.
While the survey provides a snapshot of reported LGBTQI+ populations, the complexities of cultural acceptance and self-identification mean that the true picture may be more nuanced.
Thailand's inclusion in the group of nations with 10% self-identification indicates a significant presence of individuals who openly identify within the LGBTQI+ community.
List of Countries with the Largest LGBTQI+ Population 2025 :