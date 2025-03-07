Thailand takes top honours as ‘Best LGBTQ+ Destination’ in Germany

Thailand was named the “Best LGBTQ+ Destination 2025” at the prestigious Spartacus Travel Awards in Germany, reinforcing its status as a top destination for LGBTQ+ travellers.

The award, presented by Spartacus magazine, a leading German lifestyle and travel publication catering to the gay community, was determined through a combination of reader votes and editorial selection.

The Spartacus Travel Awards ceremony, attended by over 100 representatives from the travel trade, media outlets, national tourism organisations and airlines, recognised excellence in four categories: