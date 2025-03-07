Thailand takes top honours as ‘Best LGBTQ+ Destination’ in Germany

Thailand was named the “Best LGBTQ+ Destination 2025” at the prestigious Spartacus Travel Awards in Germany, reinforcing its status as a top destination for LGBTQ+ travellers.
The award, presented by Spartacus magazine, a leading German lifestyle and travel publication catering to the gay community, was determined through a combination of reader votes and editorial selection.
The Spartacus Travel Awards ceremony, attended by over 100 representatives from the travel trade, media outlets, national tourism organisations and airlines, recognised excellence in four categories:
The award is expected to boost Thailand’s tourism sector, especially among German LGBTQ+ tourists. A contributing factor to the recognition is the recent enactment of the Marriage Equality Act, which came into effect in January this year, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and third in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.
The legislation has significantly enhanced Thailand’s appeal as an inclusive and progressive destination.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor, said: "This award underscores Thailand's commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors. The Marriage Equality Act has further strengthened our position as a leading destination for LGBTQ+ travellers, and we are delighted to receive this recognition."
The TAT expects that this award will encourage increased tourism from the LGBTQ+ community, contributing to the country’s economic growth and solidifying its status as a premier global destination.