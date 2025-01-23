Same-sex marriage law expected to give cosmetic surgery a marginal boost

The legalisation of same-sex marriage, after the Marriage Equality Law came into effect on Thursday, is expected to nominally boost growth for cosmetic surgery departments.
Dr Paiboon Eksangsri, president of the Private Hospital Association, said that the number of patients from LGBTQ groups availing services had remained consistent. The new law was unlikely to increase or decrease this number but may lead to growth in cosmetic surgery departments. This is because individuals in the LGBTQ community, who previously concealed their identity, may feel more confident to express themselves and become more interested in aesthetics.
Prof Dr Chalerm Harnpanich, CEO of Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl (BCH) and former president of the Private Hospital Association, added that Thailand was among the world’s leading countries in legalising same-sex marriage and has a socially accepting environment. The law will enable this group to fully access medical care, cosmetic procedures, and other healthcare services.
Overall, the cosmetic surgery industry is expected to grow by no less than 10% annually from now on. The beauty and aesthetics sector will continue to thrive, driven by the increasing number of elderly individuals, as both men and women become more interested in their appearance and procedures to slow down ageing.
The LGBTQ+ community is expected to drive business growth, bringing both Thai and international clients. However, the number of foreign customers visiting Thailand will depend on the global economy and purchasing power. In 2025, operators must plan and closely monitor the policies of the new US president.
Sunai Vachirawarakarn, president of the Thai Spa Association, said that the same-sex marriage law is specifically aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. The law will have a positive impact on the emotional well-being of this group, who are already generally interested in health and wellness. Many may now pay more attention to self-care, leading to increased spending on health services, which will have a positive economic effect. However, the impact is unlikely to be massive, as this group still leads normal lives. In the spa business, LGBTQ+ clients already represent a large customer base.
Thailand is already recognised as a top destination for tourists and is known for being LGBTQ+ friendly. The same-sex marriage law could bring in more international tourists, and it will undoubtedly benefit people by providing access to basic healthcare rights while promoting inclusivity for all genders.