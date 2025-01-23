Same-sex marriage law expected to give cosmetic surgery a marginal boost

The LGBTQ+ community is expected to drive business growth, bringing both Thai and international clients. However, the number of foreign customers visiting Thailand will depend on the global economy and purchasing power. In 2025, operators must plan and closely monitor the policies of the new US president.

Sunai Vachirawarakarn, president of the Thai Spa Association, said that the same-sex marriage law is specifically aimed at the LGBTQ+ community. The law will have a positive impact on the emotional well-being of this group, who are already generally interested in health and wellness. Many may now pay more attention to self-care, leading to increased spending on health services, which will have a positive economic effect. However, the impact is unlikely to be massive, as this group still leads normal lives. In the spa business, LGBTQ+ clients already represent a large customer base.

Thailand is already recognised as a top destination for tourists and is known for being LGBTQ+ friendly. The same-sex marriage law could bring in more international tourists, and it will undoubtedly benefit people by providing access to basic healthcare rights while promoting inclusivity for all genders.