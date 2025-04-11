Drowning deaths surge 1.5x during Songkran: Public Health Ministry

Data from the ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary, spanning 2015 to 2024, shows an average of 327 drowning deaths each April. The most affected age group is adults aged 45–59, accounting for 84 deaths, followed by children under 15, with 70 deaths.

During the Songkran holiday (April 13–15), the daily average of drownings rises to nearly 15—1.5 times higher than usual. The highest number of fatalities typically occurs on April 13, with an average of 18 deaths.

The Department of Disease Control’s Drowning Report further reveals that over half (58.6%) of Songkran drowning incidents occur during water play, with 79.3% taking place in agricultural or natural water sources. Alarmingly, 12% of victims had consumed alcohol, and none were wearing life jackets.

Key risk factors for both adults and children include a lack of water safety awareness, inability to swim, failure to wear life jackets or use buoyancy aids, and inadequate knowledge of how to administer first aid in drowning situations.