Authorities urge vigilance after 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Krabi fault line

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), in collaboration with the Earthquake Research Center of Thailand, provided a summary of the earthquake that occurred on Monday (April 14) at 2:27 PM.
The 3.5-magnitude quake struck Khlong Khamao subdistrict of Krabi province, near the Khlong Marui Fault Line, about 791 km from Bangkok. The tremor can be felt in some of the nearby areas.
Prof Dr Penneung Wanichchai, Director of the Earthquake Research Center of Thailand, stated that the Khlong Marui Fault is one of Thailand's 16 active fault groups requiring close monitoring, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.
The fault spans approximately 150 km and passes through several southern provinces, including Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket, he said.
Although classified as active, scientific and statistical data show that southern fault lines, including Khlong Marui, have a lower frequency of earthquakes compared to those in northern and western Thailand. Most quakes in the south are minor, typically around magnitude 3.0. Therefore, the likelihood of a major earthquake from the Khlong Marui Fault is considered relatively low compared to other active faults, said Penneung.
He underscored that, despite this fact, preparedness and building designs aligned with appropriate risk-based standards remain critically important. The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has set varying structural design standards nationwide based on each area’s seismic risk level to ensure resilience against ground shaking.
In the event of an earthquake, if structural damage is observed—usually limited to architectural damage—residents are advised to consult local government offices so that qualified engineers can assess and ensure the building's safety, he said.
Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, emphasized the importance of preparedness for natural disasters, especially earthquakes. The ministry is committed to advancing early warning systems and disaster response policies through collaboration with researchers, academics, and experts from higher education institutions. It also promotes the development of technologies and innovations for risk assessment, early warnings, and effective disaster response.
She stressed that while the earthquake in Krabi near the Khlong Marui Fault was minor, it serves as a reminder that all sectors must remain vigilant. The public is encouraged to follow updates and information from trusted government sources such as the Department of Mineral Resources and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Teerasak Thongmat, Head of Krabi’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said on Monday that the earthquake has an epicenter on land and will not cause tsunami in Krabi. He added that according to recent inspection of tsunami warning towers earlier this month, all 32 towers in Krabi were fully functional and capable of linking signals to the National Disaster Warning Center.
Teerasak explained that there are a total of 32 tsunami warning towers located along various points on the Andaman coast. Additionally, there are 3 small-sized warning towers, 11 relay stations for broadcasting warnings, and 7 satellite-based warning receivers installed across high-risk areas, including community leader residences and local administrative organizations in all five coastal districts.