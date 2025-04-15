Authorities urge vigilance after 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Krabi fault line

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), in collaboration with the Earthquake Research Center of Thailand, provided a summary of the earthquake that occurred on Monday (April 14) at 2:27 PM.

The 3.5-magnitude quake struck Khlong Khamao subdistrict of Krabi province, near the Khlong Marui Fault Line, about 791 km from Bangkok. The tremor can be felt in some of the nearby areas.

Prof Dr Penneung Wanichchai, Director of the Earthquake Research Center of Thailand, stated that the Khlong Marui Fault is one of Thailand's 16 active fault groups requiring close monitoring, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

The fault spans approximately 150 km and passes through several southern provinces, including Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket, he said.

Although classified as active, scientific and statistical data show that southern fault lines, including Khlong Marui, have a lower frequency of earthquakes compared to those in northern and western Thailand. Most quakes in the south are minor, typically around magnitude 3.0. Therefore, the likelihood of a major earthquake from the Khlong Marui Fault is considered relatively low compared to other active faults, said Penneung.