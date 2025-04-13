Songkran and mental health: Warnings amid holiday festivities

Those suffering from acute loneliness may experience feelings of isolation, disappointment, irritability and sadness. They may struggle to sleep and feel unimportant or unloved.

Elderly individuals who do not receive visits from family are especially vulnerable, with research indicating that one in ten seniors over the age of 65 may experience acute loneliness.

If left unaddressed, this can develop into chronic loneliness, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, weakened immunity, sleep disturbances, alcohol dependency, obesity and even premature death.

To counteract sudden loneliness during Songkran, staying emotionally connected with loved ones is key. Making the most of shared moments and engaging in meaningful activities together can help.

For those unable to reunite in person, regular communication—whether by phone or video call—can help both parties feel valued and less alone. Community support is also essential, with traditional events and outreach programmes playing a vital role in caring for elderly individuals who may be spending the holiday on their own.

Self-care tips for easing loneliness