Songkran and mental health: Warnings amid holiday festivities

With the holiday period extended through the weekend, Thai and foreign nationals alike can enjoy this year’s Songkran celebrations in Thailand until Tuesday. For many Thais, it is a special time to return to their hometowns and reconnect with family.
However, the Department of Mental Health has warned that the festive season may also pose mental health risks, particularly acute loneliness and post-holiday depression.
Those suffering from acute loneliness may experience feelings of isolation, disappointment, irritability and sadness. They may struggle to sleep and feel unimportant or unloved.
Elderly individuals who do not receive visits from family are especially vulnerable, with research indicating that one in ten seniors over the age of 65 may experience acute loneliness.
If left unaddressed, this can develop into chronic loneliness, increasing the risk of high blood pressure, weakened immunity, sleep disturbances, alcohol dependency, obesity and even premature death.
To counteract sudden loneliness during Songkran, staying emotionally connected with loved ones is key. Making the most of shared moments and engaging in meaningful activities together can help.
For those unable to reunite in person, regular communication—whether by phone or video call—can help both parties feel valued and less alone. Community support is also essential, with traditional events and outreach programmes playing a vital role in caring for elderly individuals who may be spending the holiday on their own.
Self-care tips for easing loneliness
Post-holiday depression, a negative emotional state that can arise after an extended break, often brings about feelings of sadness, boredom and a lack of motivation. While these feelings typically fade within two to three days, for some individuals they may persist for up to two or three weeks.
Those affected may experience symptoms such as low mood, exhaustion, lack of drive, a sense of burnout and a general loss of enthusiasm.
Although these symptoms might not severely disrupt daily life, they can have a considerable impact on one's attitude towards work and overall productivity. If left unaddressed, prolonged feelings of disinterest and disengagement can lead to burnout and may hinder career development.
Six ways to cope with post-Songkran blues