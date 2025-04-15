Two more bodies found under collapsed building, death toll rises to 43

Two more bodies were discovered in Zone C of the collapsed 30-storey building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Monday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 43, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported this morning.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

According to the BMA, a total of 103 people were affected by the incident. Of these, 43 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 51 remain missing.