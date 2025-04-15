Two more bodies found under collapsed building, death toll rises to 43

Two more bodies were discovered in Zone C of the collapsed 30-storey building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Monday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 43, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported this morning.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.
According to the BMA, a total of 103 people were affected by the incident. Of these, 43 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 51 remain missing.
City officials said heavy machinery was used to drill through Zone B until 7:10 PM to allow rescue workers to access Zone C, where several bodies had been previously detected.
The two bodies found on Monday were transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification and autopsy.