Hot day with thundershowers and gusty winds expected across Thailand

Hot weather with scattered thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast in the North, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan area, and Eastern regions on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced this morning.

These weather conditions are attributed to a weakening moderate high-pressure system from China covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, combined with prevailing easterly and southwesterly winds, the department said.

The public is urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious of severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

In the South, strengthening southeasterly wind is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing increased rainfall. Wave heights are expected to reach about 1 metre, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.