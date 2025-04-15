Malaysian detained over goldsmith heist in Thailand had prior criminal record in Malaysia

The Inspector-General of Police said the 62-year-old man from Kulim, Kedah, had 10 prior offences, including two wanted warrants for a murder case and Section 3(1) of the Emergency Ordinance 1969.

"We are still reviewing the investigation papers concerning crimes committed by the suspect in the country before the extradition process is initiated.

"We leave it to Thai police to take action against the suspect for the offence he committed there," he said when contacted on Monday (April 14).

Razarudin stated that the suspect was no longer living in Malaysia.

"We believe he used fake documents to hide in Thailand.