Malaysian detained over goldsmith heist in Thailand had prior criminal record in Malaysia

The Inspector-General of Police said the 62-year-old man from Kulim, Kedah, had 10 prior offences, including two wanted warrants for a murder case and Section 3(1) of the Emergency Ordinance 1969.
"We are still reviewing the investigation papers concerning crimes committed by the suspect in the country before the extradition process is initiated.
"We leave it to Thai police to take action against the suspect for the offence he committed there," he said when contacted on Monday (April 14).
Razarudin stated that the suspect was no longer living in Malaysia.
"We believe he used fake documents to hide in Thailand.
"When he was detained, Thai police also found a fake Thai identification card. He did not have any Malaysian passport or MyKad," he added.
It was reported that Thai police have arrested an individual believed to be a Malaysian for suspected gold shop robbery in Nonthaburi district on April 9.
Acting chief of the 6th Police Investigation Division, Pol Col Anusorn Thongsai, said the suspect, who robbed a gold shop in Hat Yai on April 8 and had fled to Bangkok, was arrested while on his way to his son's house in Nonthaburi.
According to Anusorn, the suspect disguised himself using various identities to avoid being detected.
"Initial investigations found that the suspect took a bus from Hat Yai to Mochit bus station in Bangkok before trying to take a taxi to his son's house.
"Police officers arrested the suspect at 6.30pm local time, along with evidence such as gold, a pistol and several live bullets," he said.
He added that the suspect was under remand and would face legal action.
Investigations show that the suspect had acted alone when he rode a motorcycle to rob a gold shop in Plaza Hat Yai at 11.50am on April 8.
Farik Zolkepli
The Star
Asia News Network