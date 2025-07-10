Loneliness declared global threat by WHO, claiming 100 lives/hour

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Commission on Social Connection has released its global report, revealing that 1 in 6 people worldwide is affected by loneliness, with significant impacts on health and well-being.

Loneliness is linked to an estimated 100 deaths every hour, more than 871,000 deaths annually. Strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life, the report says.

“In this Report, we pull back the curtain on loneliness and isolation as a defining challenge of our time. Our Commission lays out a road map for how we can build more connected lives and underscores the profound impact this can have on health, educational, and economic outcomes,” said Dr Vivek Murthy, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, and former Surgeon General of the United States of America.

WHO defines social connection as the ways people relate to and interact with others. Loneliness is described as the painful feeling that arises from a gap between desired and actual social connections, while social isolation refers to the objective lack of sufficient social connections.

“In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Apart from the toll it takes on individuals, families and communities, left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in terms of health care, education, and employment. I welcome the Commission's report, which shines a light on the scale and impact of loneliness and isolation, and outlines key areas in which we can help people to reconnect in ways that matter most.”