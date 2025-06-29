Hormone therapy added to universal healthcare for LGBTQ individuals

These treatments will be administered by doctors following thorough assessments of each patient’s physical and mental health, he added.

Reducing health risks and treatment costs

The provision of free hormone therapy is expected to help LGBTQ individuals save around 1,000 to 2,000 baht per month.

Jirapong explained that the move comes after many LGBTQ individuals have suffered severe health complications—some fatal—after self-medicating with feminising or masculinising hormones without medical supervision.

Health risks from unsupervised hormone use

He said common health issues from unsupervised hormone use include: