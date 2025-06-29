Hormone therapy added to universal healthcare for LGBTQ individuals

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved a budget of 145.62 million baht to provide free hormone therapy for LGBTQ individuals, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
Jirapong Songwatcharaporn, deputy spokesman for the ministry and a member of the subcommittee overseeing NHSO fund management, said Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin had requested the NHSO to approve the inclusion of hormone therapy for LGBTQ individuals under the universal healthcare scheme.
Jirapong said the NHSO had approved six hormone therapy items under the free universal healthcare programme:
These treatments will be administered by doctors following thorough assessments of each patient’s physical and mental health, he added.
The provision of free hormone therapy is expected to help LGBTQ individuals save around 1,000 to 2,000 baht per month.
Jirapong explained that the move comes after many LGBTQ individuals have suffered severe health complications—some fatal—after self-medicating with feminising or masculinising hormones without medical supervision.
He said common health issues from unsupervised hormone use include: