Bullying among Thai children and youth: A growing concern

Dr Panuwat Panket, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, revealed that bullying among Thai children and youth is a common issue that occurs frequently. Bullying is not limited to schools but can take place anywhere, including at home or online, making it a more pervasive problem than many realise.

The Department, through the Health Education Division, has been monitoring bullying behaviour in Thai children and youth. In collaboration with local monitoring networks, data were collected from 41,944 children and youth aged 7-25 in 2025. The results showed that 65.54% of children and youth had experienced bullying.

The top five types of bullying found were: