‘Special needs’ boy allegedly stabs classmate to death over so-called bullying

The stabbing incident at the Nak Nava Upatham School on Soi Patanakarn 26 took place at 8.30am, just after the morning assembly, school staff said.

All classes were cancelled as parents rushed to take their children home after learning about the stabbing on TV news.

The Klong Tan Police Station received a report on the fatal stabbing at 8.40am.

Friends of the victim and the attacker told reporters that they saw the victim teasing the boy as they were entering their classroom on the second floor after singing the national anthem at the morning assembly.