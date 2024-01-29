BMA promises tighter security, better trained teachers after school stabbing

Wanthanee Wattana, BMA permanent secretary, said the BMA was deeply sorry over the incident and will rush to mete out remedies for the family of the victim and other affected students.

She said the BMA would also investigate to find out how the attacker managed to bring a knife into school.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at the Nak Nava Upatham School on Soi Patanakan 26 at 8.30am, just after the morning assembly. The attacker, also 14, was said to be a boy with special needs and had apparently been bullied by the boy he allegedly stabbed.