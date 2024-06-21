AIS encourages Thai people to recognize their self-worth to overcome online bullying on Stop Cyberbullying Day

Even though many people are now familiar with bullying, it is undeniable that online bullying still exists. Therefore, on this year’s Stop Cyberbullying Day, AIS, through its AIS Aunjai CYBER initiative, aims to encourage Thais to value and believe in themselves. This initiative seeks to build resilience, enabling individuals to overcome online bullying experiences and offering another way to cope with bullying and navigate life in the digital age more effectively.

Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations and Business Relations at AIS stated, "According to the research of Thailand Cyber Wellness Index in 2023, although digital skills related to cyberbullying awareness are in advanced level, meaning that most Thais are aware of this issue, we still observe online behavior involving bullying comments, hate speech that harasses, bullies, and creates anger, violence, and embarrassment through social media or various chat groups, leading to frequent social problems.

In the past, ‘AIS Aunjai CYBER’ campaign for online safety has continuously aimed to be a voice encouraging society to stop online bullying. This has been done through various initiatives to educate online users about understanding differences and, most importantly, recognizing self-worth to handle different opinions, especially negative comments."