JaiDee and Seedflex Launch Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ in Thailand, Bringing Embedded Financing to Thai SMEs

JaiDee and Seedflex announce the launch of Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ in Thailand. The product brings dynamic, revenue-linked merchant financing to Thai SMEs for the first time, offering capital that adjusts to real sales performance rather than fixed monthly repayment schedules.
JaiDee is a corporate venture of DeeMoney, Thailand's leading cross-border fintech, and operates under Bank of Thailand regulatory standards. Seedflex brings its proprietary Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ technology stack to the partnership. This technology has already been successfully implemented in the Malaysian and Indonesian markets through collaborations with Banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) such as Pine Labs, Boost, Allo Bank, and BSM.
Despite being the backbone of the Thai economy, many SMEs are stifled by a "credit gap" caused by rigid traditional loans that demand fixed repayments regardless of sales fluctuations, physical collateral, and lengthy reviews of static data. JaiDee addresses this by aligning capital with the real-time performance of modern commerce.
JaiDee's Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ gives growth-oriented Thai merchants access to working capital based on their verified sales history. Repayments are made as a fractional deduction from future sales, meaning merchants repay more in strong months and less when sales slow, with no fixed installments, no late fees, and no hidden charges.
Key product features:
Pre-approval based on verified sales history - no lengthy bank review process
Dynamic repayments that adjust automatically to actual sales volume
Embedded directly into e-commerce platforms, POS systems, and payment gateways
Transparent, one-time flat fee with no late fees or hidden costs
Fully online application, no branch visits, and no paperwork
Built on Bank of Thailand-compliant infrastructure
Southeast Asia is home to more than 7 million cashless commerce MSMEs without access to frictionless digital credit - a number expected to double by 2028 as more businesses move to digital and cashless channels. In Thailand, growth-oriented SME merchants have historically been underserved by traditional lending, which relies on static credit data and rigid repayment structures ill-suited to the realities of commerce. This has resulted in a massive $34 billion USD merchant credit gap—a significant portion of the economy that remains untapped by conventional financial institutions. JaiDee directly addresses this gap by providing flexible, revenue-linked financing designed specifically for the needs of modern digital merchants.
To meet this growing demand, JaiDee is currently securing additional regulatory licenses to expand its fractional repayment model beyond e-commerce, aiming to provide frictionless digital credit to a broader demographic of underserved Thai entrepreneurs.
Dylan Keota, Co-Founder, JaiDee, said: "Thai merchants are ready to grow. What they have lacked is capital that grows with them. JaiDee changes that by putting financing directly in the hands of merchants at the moment they need it most, with repayments tied to their actual revenue. This is not a loan product. It is a growth partnership. Our launch today is just the first step. As we pursue further licensing, our goal is to democratize credit for every merchant in Thailand, ensuring that lack of traditional collateral is no longer a barrier to the digital economy."