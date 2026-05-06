JaiDee and Seedflex Launch Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ in Thailand, Bringing Embedded Financing to Thai SMEs

JaiDee and Seedflex announce the launch of Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ in Thailand. The product brings dynamic, revenue-linked merchant financing to Thai SMEs for the first time, offering capital that adjusts to real sales performance rather than fixed monthly repayment schedules.

JaiDee is a corporate venture of DeeMoney, Thailand's leading cross-border fintech, and operates under Bank of Thailand regulatory standards. Seedflex brings its proprietary Pay-As-You-Sell Advance™ technology stack to the partnership. This technology has already been successfully implemented in the Malaysian and Indonesian markets through collaborations with Banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) such as Pine Labs, Boost, Allo Bank, and BSM.

Despite being the backbone of the Thai economy, many SMEs are stifled by a "credit gap" caused by rigid traditional loans that demand fixed repayments regardless of sales fluctuations, physical collateral, and lengthy reviews of static data. JaiDee addresses this by aligning capital with the real-time performance of modern commerce.